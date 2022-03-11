Question For Joe Biden. If We Eliminate Fossil Fuels As Per Your Plan By 2035, HOW Will We Build And Fix THESE?

Ok. We've all heard it 1000 times. Fossil fuel is Hitler and if you don't get on board with the plan to eliminate the use of them then YOU'RE Hitler too!



But what confuses us is how these people pushing this have really NO idea of some of the repercussions it will cause and the problems it will create.



So we'll start with one simple question for Joe Biden.



Dear Joe, if we end the use of fossil fuels HOW will we build roads and repair them for your electric cars? Asphalt is made from...YOU GUESSED IT! OIL!



So WHAT will be the replacement to make new roads and fix old ones? CORN?



Discuss...





