Questions Arise About Supply Chain Robustness After Second Fire Breaks Out At Key Aluminum Plant That Supplies Automakers

Agent009 submitted on 11/21/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:40:21 AM

Views : 374 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.freep.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Just two months after a fire at a key aluminum supplier interrupted Ford Motor Co.'s pickup and SUV production, a second fire has broken out at that same aluminum factory.
 
A spokeswoman for Novelis, an aluminum plant in Oswego, New York, confirmed a fire erupted at the factory the morning of Nov. 20. The fire is now under control and all workers were safely evacuated from the facility.
 
In a statement sent to the Detroit Free Press from Novelis spokeswoman Julie Groover, the company said: "Crews are still onsite to ensure it is fully extinguished. We will confirm more when we have further information."


Read Article


Questions Arise About Supply Chain Robustness After Second Fire Breaks Out At Key Aluminum Plant That Supplies Automakers

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)