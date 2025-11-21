Questions Arise About Supply Chain Robustness After Second Fire Breaks Out At Key Aluminum Plant That Supplies Automakers

Just two months after a fire at a key aluminum supplier interrupted Ford Motor Co.'s pickup and SUV production, a second fire has broken out at that same aluminum factory.

A spokeswoman for Novelis, an aluminum plant in Oswego, New York, confirmed a fire erupted at the factory the morning of Nov. 20. The fire is now under control and all workers were safely evacuated from the facility.

In a statement sent to the Detroit Free Press from Novelis spokeswoman Julie Groover, the company said: "Crews are still onsite to ensure it is fully extinguished. We will confirm more when we have further information."