Questions Arise If Tesla's Is Safe Enough For Europe's Roads

Agent009 submitted on 10/8/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:25:13 PM

Views : 322 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.theguardian.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla’s Cybertruck is too big and sharp for European roads, transport campaigners have warned, as questions are raised about the registration of one of the first of the electric pickup trucks to hit the continent.
 
There had been confusion about whether the Cybertruck could be driven in Europe, owing to strict road safety rules that ban sharp edges and require speed limiters on vehicles that weigh more than 3.5 tonnes when full. Tesla’s manual lists the angular steel vehicle as having a gross vehicle weight of 4 tonnes. (The equivalent of a standard family car, such as a Ford Focus, is 1.9 tonnes.)


Read Article


Questions Arise If Tesla's Is Safe Enough For Europe's Roads

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)