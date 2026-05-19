RADIOACTIVE STYLE-HAZARD? Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door: 831 Horsepower Up Front, Styling Disaster At The Rear!

Mercedes-AMG has unleashed the latest iteration of its GT 4-Door Coupe for 2026, a four-door "coupe" that continues to blur the line between grand tourer and outright supercar slayer.



With powertrains ranging from a punchy turbo inline-six in the GT 43 to the monstrous 831-hp GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE hybrid, this machine delivers blistering performance. Zero-to-60 times dip as low as 2.8 seconds in the top hybrid variant, while even the entry-level models sprint with authority. Handcrafted V8s, advanced 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, active aerodynamics, and a cabin dripping with luxury ensure it lives up to the AMG badge.



Priced starting around $100,000 and climbing well into six figures for fully loaded examples, the GT 4-Door positions itself as a practical yet ferocious alternative to rivals like the Porsche Panamera Turbo or Audi RS7. It offers decent rear seating (for humans, not just gym bags), a usable trunk, and enough tech to make your daily commute feel like a qualifying lap.



The updated model brings refined styling, enhanced hybrid integration, and that signature AMG drama—long hood, aggressive stance, and flowing lines that turn heads on any highway.



But then you reach the rear.



Oh dear. The back end of this new GT 4-Door is a design crime scene that deserves its own courtroom. Those three glowing red circular taillights per side—arranged like some sadistic optical illusion or rejected Porsche 911 accessories—look less like premium lighting and more like a budget aftermarket kit glued on by a sleep-deprived intern. They sit awkwardly atop a blacked-out panel that stretches across the width, creating a confused, busy mess that clashes horribly with the otherwise sleek profile. From certain angles, it resembles a confused fish gasping for air or a cheap video game render that forgot to load the full texture pack.



Mercedes calls it "distinctive." The rest of us call it a desperate attempt to stand out that results in looking like it backed into a discount LED store. The massive diffuser and quad exhausts try to save face with brute aggression, but they can't distract from that tragic taillight trio staring back like judgmental portholes on a sinking yacht. It's mercilessly ugly—proof that even AMG's design wizards can have an off day and birth something that belongs in the "what were they thinking?" hall of fame.



Despite the rear-end catastrophe, the GT 4-Door remains a formidable machine: thunderous sound, razor-sharp handling (for its size), and enough presence to intimidate most traffic. It's a halo car that delivers supercar thrills with family-car pretense.



What do you think of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door's polarizing rear design? Is it bold genius or a styling disaster? Drop your thoughts in the comments below—we're dying to hear the unfiltered roast session.

















The new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is here!



This four-door powerhouse has gone electric, and it's equipped with three electric motors that combine to produce an insane 1,169hp! ?? It also features...



?? Realistic V8 soundtrack!

?? Simulated gear changes!

??? 0-62 in 2.4… pic.twitter.com/wlOpCWvOAS — carwow (@carwowuk) May 20, 2026



