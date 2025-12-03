RAGE BAITERS! Jalopnik Posts ANYTHING You Do To Support Tesla Is Supporting FASCISM! What is YOUR Response To THEM?

 It is not often we call out our friends at other sites but we believe you call a foul when there is a foul.  It seems staff over at Jalopnik have sunk to a new low by stooping to baiting their readers into hating Elon Musk. 

Now Musk has his problems, but stamping out waste, corruption and calling for free elections isn't really one of them in our book.  After all it will protect future generations.  But calling him a facist for doing so and calling for a boycott?  That seems to be crossing the line.  That is unless you get a big check for doing so.









