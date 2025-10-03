RAGE Rover! Lake Access Win Turns Sour as Rich Karen's Revenge Gets Scratchy

In a shocking display of entitlement, a rich Oregon woman, furious over her local lake’s public opening, has allegedly been caught vandalizing the car of a key campaigner behind the change. Lake Oswego Police reported that an “unknown suspect” scratched up the vehicle in a public parking lot on Foothills Road, south Portland, on Saturday afternoon. The victim, Mark Kramer, a passionate advocate for lake access, spoke to Oregon Live, saying he’s convinced the attack was personal. He’d been out kayaking with dozens of others on Lake Oswego, celebrating its new public status, when the incident occurred.



Kramer’s efforts had turned the once-exclusive lake into a shared community space, much to the chagrin of some wealthy residents who’d enjoyed it as their private playground. The suspect, still unnamed, apparently couldn’t stomach the change. Police are investigating, but the motive seems clear: petty revenge over lost privilege. For Kramer, the keyed car is a small price to pay for the victory of public access. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked outrage among locals, who see it as a tantrum from someone unwilling to share what was never truly theirs. The lake’s open now.



Who's side are YOU on?



