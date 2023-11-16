RAISING THE RED FLAG? Does Xi's Chinese BEAST Have Biden FRIED?

Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping compared presidential vehicles after their meeting on Wednesday, with the American leader complimenting his counterpart's custom car and pointing out his own armored 'Beast.'



The two men exited Filoli Historic House after their four-hour meeting. Biden escorted Xi to his waiting vehicle. Both leaders brought their own presidential limos with them to San Francisco for the APEC summit.



The Chinese president rides around in a custom-designed Hongqi, codenamed N701 and called 'Red Flag.' It costs at least $700,000 and comes equipped with anti-rocket armor plates, thick bulletproof windows and systems to protect from biological and chemical weapons.





Chinese Hongqi (RedFlag) vs. US Cadillac the Beastpic.twitter.com/vkyIayBlb2 — Chinesisches Generalkonsulat in München (@ChinaCG_Muc) November 16, 2023



Read Article