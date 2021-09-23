RAM And Jeep Turnover The 2022 RAM TRX Ignition Edition And Wrangler Willys With Xtreme Recon

Today Jeep and RAM announced a few new products...

















Jeep® Brand Announces 2022 Wrangler Willys With Xtreme Recon Package at 2021 Detroit 4Fest



Jeep Wrangler Willys joins Wrangler Rubicon and Wrangler Rubicon 392 as models available with 35-inch tires in Xtreme Recon Package



* Jeep® Wrangler Willys with Xtreme Recon Package offers 35-inch tires straight from the factory

* Equipped with the $3,995 Xtreme Recon Package, Jeep Wrangler Willys joins Wrangler Rubicon and Wrangler Rubicon 392 to deliver best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability

* Customer orders open in October for Wrangler Willys with Xtreme Recon Package, with production starting at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Plant in December



Today at the 2021 Detroit 4Fest, the Jeep® brand bolstered the Wrangler’s legendary 4x4 capability and go-anywhere attitude, announcing the 2022 Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme Recon 35-inch tire package.



Priced at a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $39,435 (plus $1,495 destination charge), the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Willys with the Xtreme Recon Package includes:



* LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires

* 17-inch by 8-inch beadlock capable wheels

* Swing gate reinforcement

* 4.56:1 axle ratio

* 1.5-inch factory suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks

* Anti-lock four-wheel-disc performance brakes



Fitted with a standard black grille, matte black “Jeep” badge, black “Trail Rated” badge, “4-Wheel Drive” swing gate decal and “Willys” hood decal, the heritage-inspired Wrangler Willys brings a unique appearance to the Wrangler lineup, bolstered for 2022 with the available Xtreme Recon 35-inch tire package.



“The new Jeep Wrangler Willys with Xtreme Recon Package gives our passionate customers another great option for straight-from-the-factory 35-inch tires,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. “Named after the original Jeep utility vehicle, the Willys holds special meaning to the Jeep brand, and we’re excited to enhance the new Wrangler Willys with 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires.”



Equipped with the Xtreme Recon Package, the Wrangler Willys delivers best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability:



* Approach angle – 47.4 degrees

* Breakover angle – 26.7 degrees

* Departure angle – 40.4 degrees

* Ground clearance – 12.9 inches

* Water fording – 33.6 inches

*

Customers can order the Xtreme Recon Package on the Jeep Wrangler Willys 3.6L eTorque starting in October. Production at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Plant will start in December.



2021: Year of the Wrangler



The 2021 calendar year has been a momentous period for the Jeep Wrangler, starting early in the year with the introduction of the first electrified Jeep in North America, the Wrangler 4xe, and the first V-8-powered Wrangler in almost 40 years, the Wrangler Rubicon 392.



The Wrangler 4xe, with 375 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, delivers 49 miles per gallon-equivalent (MPGe) and 21 miles of all-electric range, yet maintains all of Wrangler’s legendary off-road capability, including the ability to traverse 30 inches of water. In the second quarter of 2021, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe was the No. 1 best-selling plug-in hybrid in America. And in its first year of eligibility, the innovative 4xe plug-in hybrid propulsion system in the Jeep Wrangler was voted a Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems winner.



For Jeep enthusiasts looking for legendary off-road performance and a new level of on-road performance, the Jeep brand introduced the V-8-powered 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392, the quickest and most powerful Wrangler yet. Rated at 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, the 6.4-liter Wrangler Rubicon 392 features a Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.



At the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, the Jeep brand introduced the Xtreme Recon Package for Wrangler Rubicon 3.6L eTorque and Wrangler Rubicon 392. Offering 35-inch tires straight from the factory, as well as a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift, the Xtreme Recon Package elevates Wrangler’s off-road capability to best-in-class water fording and approach, break-over and departure angles.



The Jeep brand also added two eye-catching colors to the Wrangler lineup for 2021. Gecko, a vivid and bright green, and Tuscadero, a deep and intense chromatic magenta, joined the Jeep palette of 2021 model-year, special-run colors, which included Chief Blue and Nacho.















Exclusive New Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, Longhorn SouthFork, and Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition Unveiled at State Fair of Texas



* 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition is limited to 875 units and expands color palette for the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world

* New Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork enhances the well-appointed Longhorn trim with even more luxury, comfort and detail

* Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition is available on Limited Crew Cab configurations, offers a choice of both V-8 engines or EcoDiesel and features red R-A-M grille and door badging, as well as a (RED) badge on the center console lid

* Ram Truck display at the State Fair of Texas offers a full lineup focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles



Ram today unveiled three models at the State Fair of Texas: the exclusive new 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork and the 2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition. Each model offers truck buyers an even wider selection of exterior and interior appointments and content.



“Buyers demand a good-looking truck with easy-to-use features. They tell us their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality, and they want to stand out from the crowd,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “Ram customers demand even more and our new models deliver that with a selection of exterior and interior appointments and content for even greater personalization.”



The Ram Truck display at the State Fair of Texas features a full lineup of Ram trucks starting September 24 and going through October 17 at Fair Park in Dallas.



Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition

The Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition enhances the well-appointed TRX trim, offering performance truck buyers an even wider selection of unique content for even greater personalization. U.S. buyers will have to act quickly as there will only be 875 units available.



The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition features a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance straight from the factory.



Ram 1500 TRX Ignition models are available with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group and include a unique Ignition exterior color and graphics, 18-inch machine face black wheels, panoramic sunroof, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step and an LED cab-mounted brake light. Inside, the TRX Ignition Edition includes Copperhead Orange stitching and an embroidered “TRX” seat back logo, copper carbon fiber accents, orange center console badge, Head-up Display, a driver’s screen that features TRX in Ignition Orange and pedestrian emergency braking.



The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition offers the proven and reliable high-performance 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine, delivering top output for extended driving sessions without degradation in performance.



Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $91,585, plus $1,695 destination.



New 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition models go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork

New for 2022, the Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork model replaces Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary in the lineup and includes a multi-function tailgate, deployable bed step, spray-in bedliner, metal pedal kit and Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. Other features include adjustable cargo tie-down hooks, LED box lightning and a cargo divider.



Inside, the 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork features an exclusive Mountain Brown interior color, standard bucket seats and suede door bolsters with leather insert and a laser filigree detail.



Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $61,620, plus $1,695 destination.



New 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork models go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition

The Ram, Jeep and FIAT brands have committed a minimum of $4 million to the Global Fund between 2021-2023 to help fight health emergencies with (RED). The 2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition is part of this commitment.



The Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition is available on Limited Crew Cab configurations, in a choice of both V-8 engines or EcoDiesel and features red R-A-M grille and door badging. A (RED) badge is also on the center console lid.



Ram 1500 (RAM)RED manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $63,250, plus $1,695 destination.



New 2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED models go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021.













































