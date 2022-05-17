RAM Average Truck Prices Reach $60,000, Jeep Exceeds $50,000 In First Quarter

These days, nearly every automaker has been trying in some way, shape, or form to push their image upmarket. Two in particular, Jeep and Ram, have seen success in this approach, setting record high transaction prices for their parent company Stellantis. In the case of Ram, the cheapest way to get yourself into one of their vehicles (excluding the previous-gen Classic that’s still being sold today) is a base Ram 1500 for $35,900. Despite that, Ram’s average transaction price for the first quarter of this year has nearly reached the $60k mark, coming in just shy at $59,678.



