RAM CEO Confirms New Mid-Sized Pickup Under Development

Ram's CEO, Mike Koval, has made yet another strong statement regarding the brand's entry into the midsize truck segment with a vehicle smaller than the Ram 1500. Koval spoke to Automotive News and said he's considering showing Ram dealers an early concept version of the truck to see whether there's interest, with March 2023 being the estimated timeframe for the concept.

Koval is likely cautious due to what happened with Dodge's last midsize effort, the Dakota. Dakota sales were at an all-time high in 2000, when Dodge sold 177,395. Sales dropped slowly but surely over the next decade until Dodge pulled the plug in 2011. That year, only 12,156 were sold.