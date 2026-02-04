RAM CEO Says New Dakota Needs To Be A Real Truck With Real Capability

Ram is finally taking on Chevrolet and Ford in the mid-size truck segment. The company will begin building its new Dakota pickup next year, and CEO Tim Kuniskis promises that it will be a genuinely capable truck.
 
In an interview with The Drive, Kuniskis said there "can’t be a disconnect" between the Dakota and a light-duty truck. "So, it’s gotta be a real truck, gotta have real capability, just a little smaller and a little bit more accessible."
 
What that might look like remains a mystery for now


