RAM CEO Throws Cold Water On The Idea Of A New Maverick Sized Pickup

Ram has had a busy year. Stellantis's truck brand brought the Hemi V8 back to the 1500 pickup for the 2026 model year. And the brand has confirmed two new vehicles on the way: a Dakota midsize pickup truck (the brand's first since 2011) and a new body-on-frame full-size SUV, likely to be called the Ramcharger. One rumored segment where Ram has not yet confirmed a vehicle is a compact pickup. Ram isn't ruling out a new Ford Maverick competitor. But the brand's CEO, Tim Kuniskis, is not encouraging Ram buyers to get their hopes up. It's not for a lack of desire, however. Kuniskis doesn't have all the variables to solve the equation.



