RAM Dakota May Not Be Dead After All

Automakers largely wrote off the mid-size truck segment, but it’s been picking up steam in the past few years.

This caused Ford to bring back the Ranger and Nissan to redesign the Frontier. FCA even got in on the action as they introduced the Jeep Gladiator in 2018.

The Gladiator was expected to share its underpinnings with an all-new Ram Dakota, but a report surfaced last month indicating the model was axed. Fast forward to today and Automotive News is reporting the opposite as a source told them the truck is “still moving ahead.”