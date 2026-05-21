RAM Debuts The Rumble Bee - The Fastest Production Truck Ever

We saw it coming. The Rumble Bee is back, and it is loud, has supercharged HEMI firepower, and the "get out of my way" kind of look that makes it a predator on the road. Ram Trucks promises that it handles like a boss and rockets down the straight like one, too. Meet the world’s fastest production truck ever! Ram Trucks claims a new era of muscle trucks has just begun with its all-new Ram 1500 Rumble Bee. The performance truck sits low and wide, looking like a predator ready to go hunting. The all-new Rumble Bee sports the Quad Cab short bed configuration, looking like it never skipped a gym day in its life. Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis is well aware that the "keyboard warriers" will have something to complain about regarding the only configuration available. However, Stellantis has grown used to the backlash (remember the Dodge Charger Daytona EV!) Kuniskis revealed that only 3% of truck sales come from regular cab models.



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