RAM Delays Electric Pickup Reveal

The electric pickup niche is growing steadily. We still have no Tesla Cybertruck, but we do have the Rivian R1T, the Ford F-150 Lightning, and soon enough, the Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV. And soon, we'll be welcoming the arrival of Ram's electric pickup, which we were expecting to see unveiled this month at the LA Auto Show. Ram previously confirmed that the vehicle would be presented before the end of the year, but now that timeline has changed. The Ram 1500 EV will now be making its debut early next year at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas on January 5.



