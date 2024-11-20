RAM Delays Electric Truck Models In The US Market

In recent years, we’ve noticed an annoying trend. Automakers have developed a bad habit of revealing new models they don’t intend to have on sale for a long time. In some cases, it takes more than a year from the moment a vehicle is revealed until it actually hits the market. To make matters worse, some of those vehicles end up being delayed. Such is the case with a couple of products from Stellantis. The fully electric Ram 1500 REV premiered in February 2023, but even though it's November 2024, deliveries have yet to start. We can say the same about the Ramcharger, an electric truck with a range-extending V-6 gasoline engine. It premiered in November 2023, and although a year has passed, you still can’t drive one home. Both pickups were supposed to hit the market before the end of this year. They’ve now been pushed back to the first half of 2025.



Read Article