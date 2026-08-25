RAM Dials Up The 1500 Rumble Bee SRT Pickup To 900 HP

Agent009 submitted on 8/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:52:42 AM

Views : 406 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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The most powerful and fastest production truck with an internal combustion engine under the hood has just become more powerful and faster. The one-of-one 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT is going under the hammer, and it won't be alone. Ram is also offering a custom 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10 to go with it.
         
When stock, the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT comes with 777 horsepower (788 metric horsepower) and 680 pound-feet (922 Newton meters) of torque for a run from zero to hero (0 to 60 mph or 0 to 97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds and a quarter mile in 11.6 seconds at a trap speed of 116 mph (187 kph).
 


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RAM Dials Up The 1500 Rumble Bee SRT Pickup To 900 HP

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