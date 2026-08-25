RAM Dials Up The 1500 Rumble Bee SRT Pickup To 900 HP

The most powerful and fastest production truck with an internal combustion engine under the hood has just become more powerful and faster. The one-of-one 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT is going under the hammer, and it won't be alone. Ram is also offering a custom 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 SRT-10 to go with it.

When stock, the Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT comes with 777 horsepower (788 metric horsepower) and 680 pound-feet (922 Newton meters) of torque for a run from zero to hero (0 to 60 mph or 0 to 97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds and a quarter mile in 11.6 seconds at a trap speed of 116 mph (187 kph).