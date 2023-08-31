RAM Ends Hemi Powered 1500 TRX With A $120,000 Final Edition

It is the beginning of the end of the Ram 1500 TRX, and the carmaker is giving it a proper send-off by unveiling the Final Edition. It is the final pickup truck version with a HEMI engine.

It is, therefore, the last chance for customers to get their hands on a HEMI-powered Ram 1500 TRX. That is if they don't get discouraged by the impossible-to-remember-designation of the special version: 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition.

The model comes with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, the engine set to step down by the end of 2023 to make room for downsizing and electrification.