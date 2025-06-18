RAM Extends Truck Warranties To 10 Years To Match Length Of Financing

Ram will extend the powertrain warranty available on most 2026 models to last 10 years or 100,000 miles — a level of truck coverage the brand says will be America's best.

CEO Tim Kuniskis said it's a needed update as truck buyers increasingly opt for extended financing terms — almost 80% of new truck loans exceed five years — and hold onto their vehicles longer. The average age of light trucks in the United States last year was nearly 12 years, and 12.6 years for all vehicles, according to S&P Global Mobility.

"They keep it for 12 years because everything's gotten more expensive," Kuniskis said.