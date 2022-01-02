RAM Files New Trademark Name For Ram 1500 EV

It's already common knowledge that Stellantis is getting to work on an electrified Ram 1500 EV truck to take on the likes of the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning. This latest submission to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) from the company gives us an idea of what this product might land up being called. As of January 27, 2022, Stellantis has officially filed for the rights to the Ram Revolution moniker with the intent to cover the categories of motor vehicles belonging to the passenger truck segment. This is just a filing for the term, which means we are yet to see the moniker in a font of style as designed by the manufacturer.



