RAM Goes Back To Basics With Return Of The V8 TRX

Ram is clearly trying to get back in the good graces of truck buyers, and it might finally be listening to what those buyers actually want. After a rocky shift away from V8 power last year, the brand seems ready to change course. One way it’s reportedly doing that? By reviving the legendary Hemi. Now, Ram is teasing that “big things are on the horizon,” with a reveal set for June 8. It’s no surprise that Ram has a lot coming soon. In April, it told us that it would launch 25 new models, which include trims of course, over the next 18 months. In fact, it went far enough to say that the first would show up on June 8. This new teaser video below is the first that gives us any insight into what it might be.



