RAM Hemi Production Ramps Up In Mexico - But There May Be An Unexpected Twist

A newly leaked document reveals that 5.7-liter Hemi production is still alive and well in Mexico, and it looks like the V8 will be heading into the Ram 1500 soon. Previous reports indicated that Hemi production was coming back to America, but that it wouldn’t happen until mid-summer.

The Hemi never completely left production. Dodge still puts it in the Durango, and Ram uses it in the 2500 heavy-duty truck. A month ago, Stellantis’ Canadian CEO publicly stated that the brand likes happy customers and to stay tuned when asked if the Hemi would return. Now, following previous reports, a new document seems to confirm that it’s coming back.