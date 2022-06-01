RAM Is Late To The EV Pickup Party But Stellantis Isn't Worried

With the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning going on sale this spring and GMC Hummer EV pickup deliveries already underway (well, sort of), some might say that Stellantis is lagging behind its rivals in the electric pickup truck race.

The Franco-Italo-American automaker’s first all-electric pickup truck, the Ram 1500, is scheduled to arrive in 2024, about a year after GM will have already started shipping its Silverado EV it unveiled yesterday at CES.

Stellantis head honcho Carlos Tavares is not too worried about this, though. The CEO believes that coming out later than rivals gives the carmaker a chance to gauge the capabilities of the other electric pickups and make tweaks.