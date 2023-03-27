RAM Is Working On A Tacoma Sized Electric Truck

Ram is close to unveiling a concept vehicle that will preview the brand’s first mid-size all-electric pickup truck, according to dealers who attended a company meeting in Las Vegas last week.

The truck is said to have a similar design to that of the full-size Ram 1500 Revolution concept shown at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, but as Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. said before the dealer gathering, the mid-size concept wouldn’t be as developed as the Revolution, as per Automotive News.

Dealer Randy Dye, who was Stellantis' dealer council chairman in 2022, said that the new concept was “spectacular:”