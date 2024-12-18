RAM Joins The Ever Increasing Amount of Automakers Delaying EV Models

In a decision that probably won’t shock anyone following the EV market, Stellantis has delayed the launch of its all-electric Ram 1500 REV yet again, this time pushing it all the way back to 2026. Why? They’re blaming “slowing industry demand” for electric trucks, which is a polite way of saying customers aren’t exactly lining up to trade their gas-guzzling trucks for battery-powered workhorses.
 
But don’t worry, Stellantis has a Plan B: the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, a range-extender version of the truck now scheduled to arrive in 2025 to help bridge the gap.


