RAM Kills Long Range EV Pickup Project

The tides are shifting at Stellantis, and no, it’s not just because they’ve finally figured out how to expand their woefully inadequate lineup in North America. A new report says that the Ram REV Long Range has run out of juice. It won’t make it to production after all. Instead, Ram will focus its energy on its range-extended pickup, the Ramcharger. Here’s what we’re hearing, why this move might make sense, and what we’re losing out on in the process. Ford was the first of the big three to the market with an electric truck. Chevrolet managed to come in second, and Ram still hasn’t managed the feat. That said, it was supposed to finally break down that wall this year with the Ram Rev. In fact, it planned to introduce two versions. The first uses a 168 kWh battery pack and the second, dubbed the XL or long range, was going to use a 229 kWh pack.



