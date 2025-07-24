RAM May Revive Hemi Powered TRX Truck To Boost Sales

Ram has gone through a lot of changes in the last couple of years. Tim Kuniskis left, the brand killed off the V-8, and the high-powered TRX entered retirement. Two of those three things are back, with Kuniskis helping to usher the return of the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 to the 2026 1500. Now it appears Ram is poised to resurrect the TRX as soon as next year.
 
A new report from Mopar Insiders, citing "well-placed sources," alleges a new Ram 1500 TRX will enter production in late January. It follows an earlier report that suggested a new TRX would feature a more powerful version of its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine when it returns.


