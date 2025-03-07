RAM Opens Order Books For Hemi Power 1500 Pickup - Receives 10,000 Order In 24 Hours

Ram was right to revive the HEMI, and we all have CEO Tim Kuniskis to blame for the move. The truck maker clocked in over 10,000 orders for the HEMI-powered 1500 within the first 24 hours since launch. If that is not intuition at its best, then we don't know what it is.

Tim Kuniskis must be ready to pop the champagne. Just last month, he announced the return of the HEMI as well as Ram making a comeback to the NASCAR Truck Series. Now, a spokesperson revealed that orders instantly poured in.



Within just one hour of launch, over 10,000 people had placed an order for the HEMI-powered Ram 1500. It looks like customers might have missed the almighty engine a little bit, haven't they?