RAM Patents 3 Row Truck Design Because A Pickup Can Never Be Too Big

In January last year, Ram revealed the 1500 EV Revolution Concept as a preview of what to expect from the eventual production pickup, but when the production version of the Ram 1500 REV was revealed the following month, it was missing several of the innovative features that drew so much attention to the electric truck in the first place. While this was disappointing at first, Ram realized that it couldn't jam every single expensive new idea into its first entrant in the electric truck niche if it wanted to be competitive and promised it would gradually introduce many of these features, depending on customer demand. One of those features was the option of removable third-row jump seats, and now, more than a year after the concept was revealed, a patent for the novel seating design has been discovered at the United States Patent and Trademark Office by CarBuzz.



Read Article