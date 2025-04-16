RAM Promises 25 New Models Over the Next 18 Months

Agent009 submitted on 4/16/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:48 AM

Views : 508 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There’s a lot brewing at Ram, and if the brand’s new boss is to be believed, the next year and a half could be packed with announcements. After a quiet stretch, the truckmaker looks set to make some serious noise.
 
Tim Kuniskis, the former head of Dodge who’s now running Ram, says the brand will unveil 25 production-related announcements over the next 18 months. The first one is scheduled for June 8, marking the beginning of what Kuniskis described as a major new chapter for the company. The comments came via LinkedIn, just ahead of the New York Auto Show.
 


Read Article


RAM Promises 25 New Models Over the Next 18 Months

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)