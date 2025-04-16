RAM Promises 25 New Models Over the Next 18 Months

There’s a lot brewing at Ram, and if the brand’s new boss is to be believed, the next year and a half could be packed with announcements. After a quiet stretch, the truckmaker looks set to make some serious noise. Tim Kuniskis, the former head of Dodge who’s now running Ram, says the brand will unveil 25 production-related announcements over the next 18 months. The first one is scheduled for June 8, marking the beginning of what Kuniskis described as a major new chapter for the company. The comments came via LinkedIn, just ahead of the New York Auto Show.



