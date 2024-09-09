RAM Recalls 1.2 Million Pickup Trucks For Bad ABS Control Module

FCA US LLC is recalling over 1.2 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks in the United States market. As it happens, a software issue affecting the anti-lock brake system may disable the electronic stability control system. Not only does the recall condition increase the risk of a crash – especially when driving at high speeds – but affected vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 126 for stability control systems. In addition to 1,227,808 half-ton pickups, Chrysler is also recalling 7,299 anti-lock braking system control modules that had been sold as replacement parts for the 2019 and 2021 to 2024 Ram 1500. The numbers for these recalls are 85B and 76B. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the safety boffins at FCA US LLC started looking into this problem on February 15, 2024.



