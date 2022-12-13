RAM Recalls 1.4 Million Pickups Over Tailgate Issues

Stellantis said Tuesday it is recalling 1.4 million pickups worldwide because tailgates might not latch properly and could open while driving.

The automaker said the recall covers various 2019 through 2022 model year Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks.

The company said it has no reports of crashes or injuries but more than 800 warranty claims and other reports potentially related to the issue. Dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment to the box latch and adjust if necessary, the company said.

The recall includes more than 1.23 million vehicles in the U.S., 120,000 in Canada, 26,000 in Mexico and about 27,000 outside North America. Owner notification letters will be mailed in late January.