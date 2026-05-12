RAM Recalls 13,000 Pickups Because They Are Too Fast

Agent009 submitted on 5/12/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:34:08 AM

Views : 134 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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Ram isn’t a stranger to high-speed trucks as the 1500 TRX is returning with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 developing 777 hp (579 kW / 788 PS) and 680 lb-ft (921 Nm) of torque. It will enable the model to rocket from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.5 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 118 mph (190 km/h).
 
Those are impressive numbers for a truck, but some models are too fast for their own good. As a result, Ram is recalling 12,736 pickups because they can exceed their tire speed rating.


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RAM Recalls 13,000 Pickups Because They Are Too Fast

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