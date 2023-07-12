RAM Recalls 142,150 Trucks For Turn Signals That Don't Cancel

The NHTSA has published a safety recall for no fewer than 142,150 trucks sold under the Ram brand. Potentially affected vehicles range from the 2023 Ram 1500 Classic to the 2024 Ram Cab Chassis in 4500 and 5500 flavors. According to documents filed by Chrysler with the NHTSA, the steering column control module may have been produced with an out-of-specification turn signal self-canceling anti-jam component. Said modules may have also been produced with a shorted printed circuit board.





