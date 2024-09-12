RAM Recalls Over 300,000 Pickups For Failing Brakes

Hey, that thing got a Hemi? has devolved into “Hey, that thing got brakes?” For owners of Ram HD trucks, the unfortunate answer is no. More than 300,000 vehicles are being recalled due to a brake hydraulic control unit (HCU) issue that can cause the system to fail. What percentage of the recall population might actually have the defective braking system? All of them. According to the NHTSA recall report, the affected vehicles are 2017 and 2018 Ram 2500 and 3500 as well as chassis-cab variants of the 3500, 4500, and 5500. The total number of trucks being recalled is 317,630. However, Carscoops reports that Mopar is recalling an additional 84,923 units that were installed as replacement parts on trucks from model years 2012 to 2018. That’s…a lot.



