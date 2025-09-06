RAM Returning To NASCAR Truck Series Racing After 13 Years

This was what Ram was secretly working on and mysteriously teasing. The brand is making a comeback to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2026 after spending 13 years as a spectator. The automaker has just revealed the truck it will be racing starting next season.

Ram left the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, after being on the race track for 17 years, as the company chose to focuse on preparing to launch the then-new 2013 Ram 1500.



In 2004, the RAM SRT10, with Brendan Gaughan behind the wheel, set a Guinness World Record, becoming the world’s fastest production truck. It rocketed down the Stellantis Proving Grounds track in Chelsea, Michigan, with a speed of 154.587 mph (248.784 kph).