RAM Says It Has To Boost Profits To Fund Even More Expensive Electric Trucks

Ram has acknowledged that its transition to electrification will be an expensive one and that Stellantis as a whole will have to work hard to ensure its vehicles remain affordable. Shortly after Ram presented the all-electric Ram 1500 REV at the New York Auto Show, the company’s chief executive Mike Koval noted that profits from the company’s ICE models need to be boosted in order to fund its EV goals. “[The REV is] what we’re here to celebrate and talk about, but it’s expensive,” Koval acknowledged. “That’s the elephant in the room for everybody. The cost of electrification is expensive, so for sure we need to make sure that we protect the profitability of our current in-market [internal combustion engine] business to help fund the transition to electrification.”



