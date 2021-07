As part of Stellantis’ EV Day 2021 where the group announced its electrification strategy, RAM confirmed the development of an electric pickup that will reach the market by 2024. The new 1500 BEV (Battery-Electric-Vehicle) will be a direct rival to the Ford F-150 Lightning the upcoming electric Chevrolet Silverado and the large number of electric pickups already announced for the coming years.



Read Article