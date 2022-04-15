RAM To Preview Electric 1500 EV Pickup Concept Later This Year

Ram will unveil its first-ever all-electric pickup truck in 2024, but the company plans to preview it with a concept vehicle this year.

The Ram 1500 EV concept was reportedly confirmed by Ram CEO Mike Koval at the New York International Auto Show. The executive said Ram is ready to take the next step with a live concept ahead of the production model's 2024 release. Our colleagues from Motor1.com confirmed the information with a Ram spokesperson, though the exact launch date in 2022 is still unknown.