RAM Touts Unlimited EV Range For 2025 Ramcharger - But There Is A Catch

Ram's approach to marketing the new Ram 1500 Ramcharger seems a bit questionable at best. At worst, it's deceptive.



Let's get right to it. Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO, made this statement in the press release announcing the Ramcharger:



"With unlimited battery-electric range, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is the pinnacle of the light-duty pickup truck segment and the ultimate electric truck. The new Ramcharger is a beast of a light duty – 663 horsepower, 615 lb.-ft of torque, 4-second 0-60 mph, 14,000 lbs. of towing… and zero need for a public charger."



The "unlimited battery-electric range" mention stands out the most. Yes, the Ramcharger can use its gasoline generator to provide electricity for the battery and that juice propels the truck down the road but its "unlimited" range is actually limited due to the fact that the gas in the tank will eventually run out.





Read Article