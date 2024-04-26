RAM Updates 5 Pickup Truck Models - Here Is What Is What

It's a busy end of the week for American truck maker Ram as it unveiled what's new in its lineup for both the 2024 and the 2025 model years. And there's a lot to talk about, as no less than five new or revised models have been or will soon be unleashed into the wild. The release of the new models is considered by the company a true milestone in the evolution of its trucks, but most importantly for us it marks "the arrival of the most capable, most affordable off-road truck lineup in the industry." We'll see if that's the case after we take a closer look at all the five models. The changes Ram prepared for us apply to both the light- and heavy-duty family of trucks. Three of the new releases have to do with the 1500, and the rest refer to the 2500. All are described as the "most off-road models Ram has offered."



