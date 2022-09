Ram is considering bringing in new models to take on the small and midsized truck markets. It's a bold move for a brand best known for its full-size and heavy duty models. The news comes from an Autoblog interview with Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr., where he stated that the company is "actively and aggressively" exploring smaller trucks for the US. When pressed, Koval indicated the company wasn't just looking at the midsize segment, but at compact trucks, too.



