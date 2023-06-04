RAM's 500 Mile REV Electric Pickup May Weigh More Than A Hummer EV

When Stellantis announced the RAM 1500 REV would have a class-leading range, the “REV” part of its name suggested it would use a range extender to do so. The 2023 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) clarified that. Although a range extender is allegedly in the works, the solution the carmaker found was something Peter Rawlinson defined as dumb range: just shove more batteries into the vehicle, and that’s it. Rawlinson discussed that when he said Lucid followed a different approach. In order to keep vehicle mass as low as possible, the CEO guided his company to make everything more efficient. That led the Air to deliver an EPA range of 520 miles (837 kilometers) with a 118-kWh battery pack. Stellantis gave the RAM 1500 REV 500 miles of range with a 229-kWh component. That’s a massive battery pack, possibly larger than the one General Motors put on the GMC Hummer EV.



