RANGE WARS! Rivian R1T Gen 2 Max Pack Vs. Cybertruck Dual-Motor. Did The 95-Mile Rivian EPA Advantage Blow Away the Tesla? WATCH!

In an intriguing side-by-side range test, Kyle and Jordan charged two of the most talked-about electric trucks to full capacity for a real-world evaluation. The 2024 Tesla Cybertruck, equipped with a Dual-Motor setup and riding on Core wheels, and the 2024 Rivian R1T Gen 2 with a Max Pack battery and fitted with 22" Aero Wheels, were put to the test in harsh, cold, and windy conditions, conditions known to significantly affect electric vehicle efficiency.



The EPA ratings suggested a substantial 95-mile range advantage for the Rivian R1T over the Cybertruck. However, the practical test delivered a surprising outcome; the Rivian only outperformed the Cybertruck by 15 miles under these testing conditions. This discrepancy highlights the limitations of EPA estimates when applied to real-world scenarios, especially in challenging weather.



The test underscores the importance of efficiency under non-laboratory conditions where factors like aerodynamics, battery thermal management, and vehicle design play critical roles. The Cybertruck, despite its lower EPA rating, showed commendable efficiency, possibly due to its aerodynamic design or better cold weather battery management. This test not only provides valuable insights for potential buyers but also showcases how real-world conditions can level the playing field in unexpected ways.













