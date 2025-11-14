RATE IT! 2027 Telluride Exterior And Interior. One’s A WINNER And the OTHER Well, Let’s Take An EXPEDITION Down That Road and Discuss It.

The 2027 Kia Telluride storms in with a boxier, Range Rover–inspired shell that’s undeniably bold. Sharper lines, a wider stance, and a nearly three-inch longer wheelbase give it commanding road presence and easier third-row entry. Up front, vertical LED headlights flank a massive tiger-nose grille, while the rear gets full-width taillights that scream premium. It’s muscular, modern, and unapologetically upscale—clearly a WINNER on the outside.



Inside, however, the story takes a detour. Kia doubles down on screens: a sweeping dual-display cockpit (larger than the 2025’s 12.3-inch pair) plus a matching digital cluster. Physical climate knobs survive—thankfully—but haptic media controls and a sea of piano-black trim dominate. Real wood and metal accents try to elevate the vibe, and two-tone leather in Navy, Blackberry, or orange-navy combos looks sharp. Yet the overall layout, horizontal dash, and chunky grab handles echo the new Ford Expedition’s cabin almost beat-for-beat. We’re not convinced that’s a compliment.



The 2025 Telluride keeps it simpler and more approachable. One 12.3-inch touchscreen handles infotainment with crisp wireless CarPlay/Android Auto, while soft-touch plastics, available leather, and warm ambient lighting create a cozy, family-first atmosphere. Second-row captain’s chairs slide and recline, the third row is genuinely usable, and cargo maxes at 87 cubes. It’s practical luxury without the corporate swagger.



The 2027 gains space and tech, but trading Kia’s unique warmth for Expedition-style grandeur feels like a step sideways. The exterior evolves; the interior mimics. One’s a winner, the other… well, we just took that Expedition.







2025







2027











Which interior wins for you—the proven 2025 Telluride or the 2027’s luxe-but-familiar upgrade? And do you see some minivan-esque new Ford Expedition in it?



Drop your vote and reasoning below!



