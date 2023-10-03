RATE IT! Are YOU A FAN Or A FOE Of Sequential Headlight Blinkers And Tail Lights?

Sequential taillights are a type of automotive lighting system that uses a series of lights that illuminate in a specific sequence. Instead of all the lights lighting up simultaneously, each bulb is triggered in a specific order, creating a visually striking effect. This feature is commonly seen on high-end cars or classic muscle cars, but is now also available on some modern cars.



Sequential taillights work by using a control module to time the activation of each light. The control module sends a signal to each light in a specific order, causing the lights to illuminate in sequence.

The origin of sequential taillights can be traced back to the 1960s, when the Ford Thunderbird was introduced with sequential taillights as a design feature. The technology gained popularity in the 1970s with the introduction of the Mercury Cougar, and was later used in other vehicles such as the Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Corvette. Today, sequential taillights remain a popular feature among car enthusiasts and continue to evolve with new technological advancements.



