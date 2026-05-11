RATE IT! Audi Q9 Previewed To Journalists. STUD Or DUD?

U.S. media outlets, were flown to Munich, Germany, for an exclusive first look inside a camouflaged prototype.



Positioned as a true three-row luxury hauler built with the American market in mind, the 2027 Q9 offers six- or seven-seat configurations and emphasizes rear-seat comfort. All four doors are power-operated: they open automatically via key fob or smartphone app and close at the touch of a button or brake pedal. A massive panoramic sunroof with nine individually switchable segments can turn fully opaque to block 99.5% of UV rays and provide privacy, while perimeter LED lighting adds customizable ambiance.



The cabin features premium materials including Nappa leather or alpaca wool, reclining second-row captain’s chairs, and a simplified center console with dual wireless chargers. Up front, a curved dual-screen digital cockpit is joined by a passenger display. Bang & Olufsen’s 4D audio system even vibrates the seats for immersive bass.



The full Q9 debut is scheduled for late July, with U.S. sales beginning late 2026 to take on the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS.



One thing we do know. It's YEARS too late.



Spies, RATE IT!













First official pictures of Audi Q9 released: meet Audi's largest SUV yet ?? https://t.co/WREr0pzxz3 pic.twitter.com/bhQ8oFCUwa — Autocar (@autocar) May 11, 2026



