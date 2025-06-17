RATE IT! Audi’s 2025 Q3: Where Simple Turn Signals Go to Die.

Audi has unveiled a striking redesign for the 2025 Q3, introducing a unconventional steering wheel control unit that replaces traditional column-mounted stalks. This innovative horizontal bar, mounted behind the steering wheel, integrates the turn signal, gear selector, and wiper controls into a single, futuristic interface. The right side houses the gear selector, while the left features a toggle for turn signals and high beams, with a button for single wiper swipes and a dial for wiper speed. A separate button below manages the rear wiper. This setup, described as “confusing” by critics, aims to streamline the driving experience but may require an adjustment period for drivers accustomed to conventional stalks.



The design aligns with Audi’s tech-forward vision, complementing the Q3’s 12.8-inch Android Automotive OS infotainment screen and 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster. While the compact crossover boasts a bold exterior with customizable LED lights and a 0.30 drag coefficient, the interior’s stalk replacement has sparked debate. Some praise its minimalist aesthetic and integration with the vehicle’s digital ecosystem, while others question its practicality, especially in high-pressure driving scenarios. Audi claims the system will “normalize” with use, but only time will tell if drivers embrace this shift.



As Audi pushes boundaries, the new control unit challenges conventions. Is it a visionary leap or an overcomplicated gimmick? We want to hear from you! Rate Audi’s new turn signal and wiper stalk design on a scale of 1 to 10 in the comments below.









?? This is Audi’s new turn signal and gear selector “stalks” pic.twitter.com/kFUsbHD5wr — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) June 17, 2025



