RATE IT! BMW M4’s Giant Grill vs. Audi A6’s Rear-End Regret: A Roast of Automotive Atrocities

Let’s start with the BMW M4’s front grille, a design choice so audacious it makes a cathedral organ look subtle. Those twin kidney grilles have ballooned to cartoonish proportions, resembling the gaping maw of a vacuum cleaner that’s been hitting the gym. It’s as if BMW’s designers decided, “Let’s make the front end look like it’s ready to inhale a small village.”



The M4’s grille doesn’t just dominate the face—it obliterates any sense of proportion. You could park a Smart car between those nostrils and still have room for a picnic. Once a symbol of sleek sophistication, BMW’s iconic kidneys now scream, “I’m overcompensating!” Every time you see an M4, you’re left wondering if it’s a car or a mobile air intake system. The worst part? BMW doubled down, claiming it’s “bold” and “polarizing.” Polarizing? Sure, if the poles are “hideous” and “please stop.”



Now, let’s swivel to the rear of the new Audi A6, a design so uninspired it could double as a PowerPoint slide.



The A6’s backside is a masterclass in mediocrity, with taillights that look like they were borrowed from a 2005 minivan and a bumper that screams, “I gave up halfway through the sketch.” It’s not offensive like the M4’s grille—it’s just aggressively forgettable. The A6’s rear is so bland it could blend into a parking lot of rental cars and never be found again. Audi, once the king of clean, futuristic design, decided to phone it in with a rear end that looks like it was designed by an algorithm tasked with “generic luxury sedan.” The chrome strip across the back tries to add flair but ends up looking like a discount store’s attempt at “premium.” It’s the automotive equivalent of a shrug.





















Both the BMW M4’s grille and the Audi A6’s rear are crimes against aesthetics, but for different reasons—one’s a screaming eyesore, the other a snooze-fest. The M4’s front looks like it’s trying to eat the road, while the A6’s rear just wants to disappear into it. So, dear readers, which is worse: the BMW M4’s in-your-face grille or the Audi A6’s forgettable rear? Drop your vote in the comments and let’s settle this design debacle!







