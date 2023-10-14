RATE IT! COYOTE UGLY? HOW Can Their OTHER EV's Look Sharp But The Halo Brand Effort Looks SO MISERABLE?

I saw my first one today in the wild and honestly I don't remember any car, let alone an EV looking this BAD in person.

Yet, their lower brands offerings look better?

And this was a decent color. Some of the others are even WORSE!

VERY disappointing to us.

How about to YOU?






And WHAT were they thinking here with this side accent? PURE RUBBISH.







